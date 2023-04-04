“What do the players think of me?” – How Graham Potter frustrated Chelsea with signs of weakness

Chelsea’s players and board reportedly grew increasingly frustrated with how Graham Potter displayed signs of weakness during his reign as Blues boss.

The former Brighton manager never managed to stamp his authority down on this Chelsea side, and he was finally sacked shortly after the 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Although Potter did hugely impressive work during his time as Brighton manager, it looks like the Chelsea job may have been too much for him, as he struggled to display the right mentality for a club with this kind of ambition.

According to The Athletic, Potter at one point asked a member of the team “what do the players think of me?”, while some of his quotes in press conferences also started to grate.

Graham Potter struggled in his stint as Chelsea manager
Potter would make references to the amount of time given to the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta at their clubs, while he also raised a few eyebrows with an out-of-character comment at a fans’ forum, when he said CFC would “try and win the f****** Champions League”.

All in all, it seems like the 47-year-old just didn’t quite know how to handle this difficult environment, and Chelsea will need a bigger character to come in next.

