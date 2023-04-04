Chelsea players had to sit on the floor for team meetings after chaotic transfer splurge

Some Chelsea players reportedly had to sit on the floor during team meetings due to the inflated nature of the squad after major spending sprees last summer and this January.

Graham Potter has just lost his job as Chelsea manager, but it sounds like he was dealt a difficult hand by the club ownership due to having to work with so many players, including many who joined in a relatively short space of time.

According to the Athletic, this even meant there wasn’t quite enough room for all the members of the squad in some team meetings, which meant players were forced to sit on the floor.

This seems far from ideal for Potter, who has clearly working in challenging circumstances, even if there are also legitimate questions about his suitability for the job in the first place.

It remains to be seen who will replace Potter at Stamford Bridge, but there are surely also big questions to be asked about the way this squad is being put together by the club’s owners.

Chelsea were immensely successful under previous owner Roman Abramovich, but it’s not been a convincing start by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.