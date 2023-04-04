Tottenham hierarchy eager to seal transfer swoop for ideal player to complement Harry Kane

Leicester City FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

The Tottenham hierarchy are reportedly eager to deliver the signing of Leicester City playmaker James Maddison this summer.

The England international is surely too good to stay with this struggling Leicester side for much longer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that he’s a target for Newcastle United and others.

And now it seems Spurs chief Daniel Levy is also keen to sign Maddison after watching him link up with Harry Kane during their time together with England recently, according to the Daily Mail.

The report notes that Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle has been an advocate for Maddison in years gone by, and it seems the rest of the club hierarchy are now on board.

James Maddison to Tottenham?
More Stories / Latest News
Blow for Chelsea as one candidate has already decided to turn down manager’s job
Two-time UCL winning manager rejects West Ham approach
Exclusive: Chelsea in no hurry over manager search, update on Arsenal transfer target & more – Fabrizio Romano

It would be intriguing to see what Maddison could do at a club like Spurs after a fine career at the King Power Stadium despite not always being surrounded by the best players.

It’s certainly easy to imagine the 26-year-old combining well with a striker like Kane at THFC, and it’s the kind of signing that could also do wonders in terms of helping persuade their top scorer to stay at the club as he approaches the final year of his contract.

More Stories daniel levy Glenn Hoddle Harry Kane James Maddison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.