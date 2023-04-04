Tottenham hierarchy eager to seal transfer swoop for ideal player to complement Harry Kane

The Tottenham hierarchy are reportedly eager to deliver the signing of Leicester City playmaker James Maddison this summer.

The England international is surely too good to stay with this struggling Leicester side for much longer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that he’s a target for Newcastle United and others.

And now it seems Spurs chief Daniel Levy is also keen to sign Maddison after watching him link up with Harry Kane during their time together with England recently, according to the Daily Mail.

The report notes that Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle has been an advocate for Maddison in years gone by, and it seems the rest of the club hierarchy are now on board.

It would be intriguing to see what Maddison could do at a club like Spurs after a fine career at the King Power Stadium despite not always being surrounded by the best players.

It’s certainly easy to imagine the 26-year-old combining well with a striker like Kane at THFC, and it’s the kind of signing that could also do wonders in terms of helping persuade their top scorer to stay at the club as he approaches the final year of his contract.