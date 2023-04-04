Liverpool have held productive talks over transfer raid on rivals but Man Utd are also keen

Liverpool have reportedly held productive talks over the transfer of Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount, but Manchester United are also keen on the England international.

Mount’s future at Stamford Bridge looks in some doubt this summer and it seems the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd are ready to try to pounce for his signature, according to Goal.

It remains to be seen precisely where Mount will end up, and one imagines there’s every chance Chelsea will try to persuade the 24-year-old to sign a new contract.

Still, Goal’s report goes into some detail about why Liverpool like Mount so much, with his style of play and strong fitness record making him look a good fit for the team’s needs right now.

Mason Mount is wanted by Liverpool and Manchester United
United would also do well to add a proven talent like Mount to their squad, with The Athletic noting that the Red Devils want a ‘no.8’ signing in midfield this summer.

It’s not often we see this happen, but it’s perfectly possible that all three of Chelsea, Liverpool and United will be out of the Champions League next season, so it will be interesting to see how that affects this saga.

