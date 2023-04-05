Fabrizio Romano gives update on the three main candidates for Chelsea job

The search for Graham Potter’s replacement at Chelsea is underway and there are three main candidates to take over the manager’s role at Stamford Bridge.

In a surprise twist today as reported by The Athletic, Frank Lampard is set to take over as interim manager until the end of the season, which allows the Blues’ hierarchy to take their time over what they will do next regarding making a permanent appointment for the role.

There are three main candidates for the role according to Fabrizio Romano: Julian Nagelsmann remains keen on speaking to Chelsea over their long-term project in the next few weeks, Luis Enrique is also keen on the job, whilst there have been no talks with Pochettino as of now.

Understand Julian Nagelsmann remains keen on speaking to Chelsea over long term project in the next weeks ? #CFC Luis Enrique also keen on the job, both waiting for Chelsea next steps. No talks with Pochettino yet. ? Lampard appointment as caretaker, to be completed soon. pic.twitter.com/Haqch6d3wG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 5, 2023

All three would be solid appointments for Chelsea but who they will select depends on where they want to go with the club. It is most likely going to be one of the first two as they are attacking coaches, with Nagelsmann falling into the category of a long-term option, which is what the Blues have gone for with regard to their recent signings.

There is a lot of uncertainty around Chelsea at the moment about how they will look next season and any manager stepping into the club will want assurances.