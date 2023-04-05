Exclusive: Liverpool star has received transfer approaches as he seeks new challenge

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita looks set to seal a transfer away from Anfield this summer when his contract expires.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing exclusively in the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Guinea international wants a new challenge and has already received some proposals ahead of next season, though with nothing particularly concrete or advanced just yet.

Keita has had a mixed spell at Anfield, never quite living up to the expectations seen in him when he first moved to Liverpool from RB Leipzig back in the summer of 2018.

While the 28-year-old has shown some promising moments and had a role to play in Liverpool’s triumphs in the Champions League and the Premier League, he has had some issues with fitness and with general consistency on the pitch.

It now seems like a good time for LFC to move Keita on and revamp their midfield, with Romano also commenting on Chelsea’s Mason Mount being one of their top targets for that position this summer.

“Liverpool want a refresh in the midfield, so Naby Keita will leave as free agent; also the player is ready for new challenge, there are some approaches but nothing advanced yet. He wants to take his time over deciding his next move,” Romano said.