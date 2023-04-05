World class manager is in London today as Chelsea deal could be on the horizon

Former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique is reportedly in London today as an agreement to take over at Chelsea could be on the horizon.

Enrique has been linked as one of the numerous candidates in the frame to take over as new Blues boss following the sacking of Graham Potter, and it makes sense that he’s one of the main names in the frame after a successful career with some big teams.

While Potter didn’t quite look ready to make the step up from Brighton to Chelsea, Enrique would come to west London with the experience of winning major trophies like the Champions League with Barcelona, as well as managing Spain at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

See below as Jijantes FC suggest a deal for Enrique to be the next Chelsea manager could be on the horizon…

? NOTICIA @JijantesFC Luis Enrique ha viajado a Londres esta mañana y su fichaje por el Chelsea podría estar al caer. Viaja acompañado por Iván de la Peña, íntimo amigo de Luis Enrique, que está gestionando la operación. pic.twitter.com/iVpgm6Frg7 — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) April 5, 2023

Chelsea fans would surely be happy with this appointment, but it remains to be seen if Enrique has really moved into pole position when some other big names are also being linked with the job.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Julian Nagelsmann is also in the frame, while Mauricio Pochettino and Ruben Amorim have also been mentioned, though without any talks taking place so far.