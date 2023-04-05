Trophy-laden 52-year-old impresses Chelsea bosses with his vision and tactics after initial talks

Luis Enrique has reportedly impressed Chelsea chiefs in his initial talks with the club as he looks in a strong position to become their next manager.

The Blues have just sacked Graham Potter and urgently need to bring in an upgrade after such a difficult season at Stamford Bridge, with the team currently 11th in the Premier League table.

According to the Independent, Enrique has successfully sold his vision and his philosophy to Chelsea bosses after initial talks, with further interviews expected to take place.

The Spanish tactician is also said to be working on his English, according to the report, which shows just how determined he is to give it his best shot to land a job in the Premier League.

As noted by Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Enrique could also be an option for Tottenham if he doesn’t end up landing the Chelsea job.

It would be intriguing to see the 52-year-old taking a big job in England after his success at Barcelona and with the Spanish national team in recent years.