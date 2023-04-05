Ten Hag has become ‘increasingly impatient’ with one high profile Man United star

For the most part this season Erik ten Hag has worked his magic at Manchester United and got them back into contention for some of the game’s big prizes, however, he appears to still be unhappy with certain aspects and is, apparently, becoming ‘increasingly impatient’ with one major star.

The pressure to deliver on the Dutchman is obvious, and his way of dealing with Cristiano Ronaldo surely told everyone that he meant business.

After all, if he can cast aside supposedly one of the best players in the world, than no one is safe unless they’re performing at their very best week in and week out.

That appears to be the case for Jadon Sancho, a player that only has five goals and one assist, and hasn’t found the net for the past two months per WhoScored.

According to the Daily Mail, ten Hag could be prepared to lose the player as part of a rebuilding process because of his lack of form.

Sancho had struggles earlier in the campaign too and was given a period of time away from the spotlight.

Whilst there’s no suggestion that this is linked to his current troubles, the manager’s impatience may see Sancho having to ply his trade elsewhere from next season.

He hasn’t had quite the impact hoped for at Old Trafford, and given how well ten Hag has taken to life in the hot-seat, one suspects that he would be given carte blanche to get the squad exactly as he desires ahead of a tilt at all trophies available next season.