Video: Newcastle’s Callum Wilson scores clinical header before trolling West Ham fans

Newcastle have taken the lead over West Ham at the London Stadium thanks to a brilliant header from Callum Wilson.

The striker has a really good record playing against the Hammers and that has continued tonight after just six minutes. The England international met a cross from Allan Saint-Maximin and produced a clinical header that flew into the home side’s net.

Wilson then trolled the home fans by doing the Macarena in front of them and it was clear to see that they were not happy.

BIG HEADER FROM WILSON ?? pic.twitter.com/z1Zed56sYL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 5, 2023