Video: Pundit’s view on Chelsea target Luis Enrique’s “total commitment to attacking football”

If Chelsea’s supporters were wondering what they might be getting from the Luis Enrique era, were the club to be successful with any approach for his services, then Sky Sports’ Graham Hunter has given them exactly what they wanted to hear.

Noting that he knows Enrique personally, Hunter went on to suggest that Luis Enrique wouldn’t just go to a club for the money or be in a ‘beauty parade’ of managers.

Moreover, what would seduce him is knowing that any interested club would back his “total commitment to attacking football” and to take on board his methods completely.

It could be quite the ride.

?? "He won't go to any club where he doesn't think he has an outright chance of competing for BIG trophies…" Graham Hunter discusses Luis Enrique as the Spaniard hold talks with Chelsea over their vacant manager's role ?? pic.twitter.com/gHCaSHZ1eb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 5, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News