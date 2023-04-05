World Cup winner being monitored by Liverpool and Man United ahead of summer move

Alexis Mac Allister will be a player in demand this summer and several of the Premier League’s biggest clubs are eyeing up a move for the World Cup winner. 

According to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all have an interest in signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton this summer as all three look to add midfielders to their squads.

The journalist goes on to say that two of those clubs are already negotiating for the Brighton footballer but doesn’t say which two.

The 24-year-old has a contract at the Amex until 2025, therefore, a transfer fee should not be too expensive as there is no release clause in his contract.

Mac Allister’s reputation has exploded since the World Cup where the midfielder was a key man in helping Argentina to a third world title. The 24-year-old has also been a key part of Roberto De Zerbi’s success at Brighton and has excelled playing as a number 10.

The midfielder has scored 10 goals and assisted a further two across all competitions this season and could he now be in line for a big move this summer?

