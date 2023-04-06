Absence of Liverpool star for Chelsea match explained and expected to be back for Arsenal

Liverpool drew 0-0 with Chelsea on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge and there was a noticeable absence in the Reds’ squad.

Virgil van Dijk missed the clash due to illness and that was the only enforced change, therefore, where was Harvey Elliott who has been a regular choice for Jurgen Klopp this season?

The 20-year-old had appeared in every game for Liverpool this season and was the only one in the squad to do so until Tuesday.

However, that may be the reason he was rested for the Chelsea clash, reports Football Insider, and the youngster should be back in the starting 11 for the Arsenal game at Anfield on Sunday after his rest.

Elliott has not had the best of seasons in midfield for the Reds and his presence is due to the Merseyside club’s lack of depth in that area of the pitch. The Englishman has scored just five goals across his 41 appearances, but the 20-year-old is naturally a winger and it is a position most Liverpool fans would like to see him play.

His absence at Chelsea was certainly a strange one as the reason has not been officially confirmed yet, but the youngster is expected back at the weekend.