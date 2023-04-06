Liverpool & Chelsea have key edge over Barcelona in pursuit of midfielder transfer

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly look to have the edge in the race for the transfer of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as he would prefer to play in the Premier League than move to Barcelona.

Despite links with the Catalan giants, a report from Todo Fichajes explains that Amrabat feels he’d be better suited to the playing style of Atletico Madrid, or for a Premier League club.

This looks like a blow for Barca, who could do with continuing to strengthen their squad after this up-and-down season, but it could be good news for the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Liverpool and Spurs have been linked with Amrabat by Foot Mercato, while Chelsea also supposedly made a move for the Morocco international in January, according to the Daily Mail.

Liverpool need to strengthen in midfield as an absolute priority this summer, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho no longer the reliable performers that they were when they were at their peaks.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could also do well to continue making changes in that department, despite the big-money January signing of Enzo Fernandez, with Jorginho leaving for Arsenal in the winter window, while Mateo Kovacic is approaching the final year of his contract.