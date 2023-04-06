Real Madrid willing to pay €95m for Chelsea star, other European giants also eyeing transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea right-back Reece James and are ready to pay a hefty sum to secure his services.

James has been a standout performer for Chelsea in recent seasons, and his impressive performances have caught the eye of several top European clubs, with Real Madrid said to be among them.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Spanish giants seem to be leading the race for the England international and could make a substantial offer to lure him away from Stamford Bridge.

The report suggests Real could pay as much as €95million for James, which would surely test Chelsea’s resolve, even if the 23-year-old is likely to be considered a hugely important part of the Blues’ future.

Madrid would do well to bring in a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who is ageing and past his best, so James looks an ideal candidate.

One big worry for Chelsea is also the fact that they’re surely heading for a season without Champions League football, and perhaps even Europa League football, so it could be hard to keep their best players like James.

