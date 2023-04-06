Erik Ten Hag has hinted that Manchester United’s squad may be too comfortable allowing Marcus Rashford to score all the goals.

The Red Devils were back in action on Wednesday night when they hosted Brentford at Old Trafford. The home team ran out deserving 1-0 winners with the only goal of the game coming from Rashford, who is now on 26 goals for the season.

And speaking about his in form number 10, as well as his invaluable contributions, Ten Hag, while speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s game, said: “Yeah, it’s the truth [the team are too reliant on Rashford’s goal].

“But we know others can score as well. Bruno [Fernandes] can score a goal. Antony dos Santos scored already a couple of goals. Jaden [Sancho] can score a goal. Marcel Sabizter can score a goal.

“So we have many more players across the squad that can score and already did score. What you want in a squad is two players who can score more than, say, 12 or 15, a season.”