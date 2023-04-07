Chelsea make contact with three-time Premier League winning manager

Chelsea have been linked with a move for their former manager, Jose Mourinho.

The 60-year-old has done an impressive job at Roma and the Blues are hoping to bring him back to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

A report from Relevo claims that Chelsea have already been in contact with the Portuguese manager, and it will be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho is willing to accept the offer.

Mourinho has managed Chelsea twice in the past, between 2004 to 2007, and from 2013 to 2015. He managed to guide Chelsea to three league title wins as well.

The Blues recently parted ways with Graham Potter, and they have put Frank Lampard in charge of the first team on an interim basis. The former Chelsea midfielder is a short-term option, and he is likely to be replaced with a more permanent appointment at the end of the season.

Chelsea have had a disappointing Premier League campaign so far and they are currently in the bottom half of the table. Potter has been relieved of his duties after a series of disappointing performances despite significant investment in the last two transfer windows.

The new manager will be expected to guide Chelsea back to the top of English football, and Mourinho is certainly a proven winner across multiple leagues.

Chelsea have an exceptionally talented squad at their disposal and there is no reason why they cannot compete for major trophies with the right manager in charge.