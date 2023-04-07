“We have to be careful” – Jurgen Klopp delays return of key star and won’t play against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Luis Diaz will not play against Arsenal this weekend despite the hope of fans that the winger could feature.
Speaking at his press conference today, the German coach stated that the Colombian will be back for the Reds’ match with Leeds on April 17 as they are being cautious over his injury after being out for such a long time.
“The plan for Luis is that he will be available 100% for Leeds,” Jurgen Klopp told the press via Empire of the Kop.
“It looks good, everything is fine, but it was a long, long injury and so we have to be careful.
Diaz has been in full training all week and looked set to play his first match since September at the weekend until Klopp provided an update.
The 26-year-old when was injured in a clash with Arsenal back in September and has not played a single minute since. The winger was originally set to return to action for the Reds after the World Cup but had a setback during their training camp in December in the Middle East.
Before his injury, the Colombia international was one of Liverpool’s best players and had scored four goals along with three assists across the 12 matches he has played this season.
Diaz is one the Anfield’s favourite stars and his return will be a big boost for Jurgen Klopp when it happens, who will be looking to salvage what is left of this poor season for the Merseyside club.