“We have to be careful” – Jurgen Klopp delays return of key star and won’t play against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Luis Diaz will not play against Arsenal this weekend despite the hope of fans that the winger could feature.

Speaking at his press conference today, the German coach stated that the Colombian will be back for the Reds’ match with Leeds on April 17 as they are being cautious over his injury after being out for such a long time.

“The plan for Luis is that he will be available 100% for Leeds,” Jurgen Klopp told the press via Empire of the Kop

“It looks good, everything is fine, but it was a long, long injury and so we have to be careful.

“We will probably not involve him for Sunday.”