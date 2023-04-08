Crystal Palace are all set to sign the Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson at the end of the season.

According to a report from journalist Ertem Sener, the 24-year-old Denmark defender will join the London club during the summer transfer window.

Nelsson has done quite well for the Turkish outfit, and he will help Crystal Palace tighten up at the back.

The Eagles have been quite vulnerable defensively this season, and they will have to shore up their defensive options in the summer.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past, with Newcastle mentioned as a potential destination.

It will be interesting to see if Nelsson can settle in quickly and make an immediate impact with Crystal Palace next season.

Victor Nelsson Crystal Palace ile anla?t?. Sezon sonu gidiyor. — Ertem ?ener (@ertemsener) April 6, 2023

The 24-year-old can operate as a central defender as well as a defensive midfielder. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Eagles if they managed to secure his services in the coming months.

Nelsson has a contract with the Turkish club until the summer of 2026 and it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace can get the deal across the line for a reasonable price.