Tottenham in talks to seal player plus cash deal for 24-year-old defender

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson.

According to a report from Turkish outlet Sabah, the defender will cost €25 million and the two clubs are working out a player-plus-cash deal for the defender.

Apparently, the Turkish outfit could do a deal for Davinson Sanchez plus €15 million for the star defender.

The Colombian has had a difficult time at Tottenham since joining the club and he has not been able to live up to the expectations in the Premier League.

He was expected to develop into one of the best defenders in the world when he joined the club from Ajax but his development has not progressed as expected.

Spurs need to improve their defensive options this summer and Nelsson could prove to be a useful acquisition. The opportunity to get rid of a fringe player will also be an attractive proposition for the London club.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal in the coming weeks. Player-plus-cash deals are often difficult to execute and it remains to be seen how the situation pans out.

Meanwhile, Sanchez will be hoping to get his career back on track with regular football and a move to Galatasaray could be an interesting opportunity for him.

There is no doubt that the Colombian has the quality to establish himself as a key player for the Turkish outfit and the transfer would be beneficial for all parties.

Meanwhile, Nelsson will look to take the next step in his career and a move to Spurs would be ideal for him. He could form a quality partnership with Cristian Romero at the heart of Tottenham’s defence.