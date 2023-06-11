Arsenal up against several top clubs for transfer of 24-year-old who favours PL switch

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson.

The Denmark international has impressed in his time in the Turkish league, and it seems he now has a number of suitors from some big names in more competitive leagues.

Arsenal could be up against the likes of Tottenham, Sevilla, Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Nelsson, 24, but it seems his preference is to move to the Premier League, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu…

Arsenal ve Tottenham’dan sonra Sevilla, Atalanta ve Borussia Dortmund da Galatasaray formas? giyen Victor Nelsson’u listesine ald?. Nelsson’un ilk tercihi Premier Lig, ikincisi La Liga. — Ya??z Sabuncuo?lu (@yagosabuncuoglu) June 11, 2023

Arsenal don’t look in urgent need of new defenders after the fine form of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior last season, but there’s surely always room to have more squad depth.

It will be interesting to see where Nelsson ends up, but if a deal can be done on the cheap, this could represent smart business for the Gunners, and they’d probably be the most appealing name for him from that list of clubs.