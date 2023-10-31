Arsenal and Tottenham target will be available for €15-20 million in January

Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson is expected to leave the club during the January transfer window.

A report from Turkish publication Aksam claims that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the 25-year-old central defender. Apparently, Galatasaray are prepared to sell the player midway through the season and they are aiming to recoup around €15-20 million for him.

Nelsson has been linked with the Premier League for months and it remains to be seen whether he can complete the move this time around.

Arsenal could certainly use more depth in the defensive unit and the arrival of Nelsson will allow Mikel Arteta to rotate his squad more often and keep the players fresh.

The 25-year-old has shown his quality in the Turkish League and for his national team. He is certainly good enough to do well in the Premier League as well. The opportunity to join a club like Arsenal will be hard to turn down and he will be excited to play for them.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur need to add more depth to the central defence as well. The likes of Eric Dier have been linked with a move away from the club in January and Ange Postecoglou will have to bring in adequate replacements.

Nelsson could prove to be a useful acquisition for Spurs and it remains to be seen whether they can beat their north London rivals and secure his signature. The reported asking price seems quite reasonable and both English clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done.