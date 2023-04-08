Newcastle keen on landing Prem midfielder but Howe likely won’t start him next season

There’s still all to play for this season for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United stars, with a finish in the Champions League places surely the immediate aim.

Assuming that their fine season ends with that particular prize, the Magpies will have to strengthen in key areas, with one of those being midfield.

Though Howe has players with grit, determination and no little skill, they could still do with a player that doesn’t mind putting their foot in and can weigh in with the odd goal or two.

Such a description would fit Manchester United’s Scott McTominay at present, with the Scot on the scoresheet again during Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Everton.

As that and his two goals for the national team against Spain proved, in the right set-up, McTominay is worth his weight in gold.

However, were he to sign for Newcastle, whose interest was reported by the Daily Mail, it appears that he wouldn’t necessarily be a guaranteed starter.

According to journalist, Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, the Scot would just be a ‘squad player.’

“Newcastle like Scott McTominay, but it’s not because of his goal-scoring, but because they believe he’d be a really effective squad player,” Jones said.

“They’re looking to build this team towards becoming something that can hold themselves not just in the Premier League, but also start to establish themselves in Europe.

“McTominay is a good player and he does turn in some good performances, but I still don’t think we should get too excited because he scored a few goals.”

If Jones’ hunch is correct, then despite the fact that Casemiro is ahead of him in the United pecking order, you’d have to question why McTominay would want to leave such a storied club as the Red Devils only to take up a similar position elsewhere.

It makes little sense.