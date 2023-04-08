Video: Harry Kane’s venomous strike gives Tottenham the lead against Brighton

He’s long been Tottenham Hotspur’s talisman, and on Saturday afternoon, Harry Kane did it again at White Hart Lane to give the hosts the lead against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Son Heung-min had put Spurs ahead but they were pegged back by the Seagulls before half-time.

Kane’s goal, when it came, was well worth waiting for however.

As Tottenham swept forward, Brighton had left acres of space in the centre of the pitch and once the England striker was found, he thumped it into the net.

