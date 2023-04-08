Video: Matheus Nunes with a thumping volley to give Wolves the lead vs Chelsea

Wolves have made a strong start against Chelsea, taking the lead with an incredible volley from Matheus Nunes.
The Portuguese midfielder scored his first goal for the club, smashing a volley into the far side of the net after a cross was headed away towards him.
The hosts have been dominant in the game so far, and Nunes’ incredible strike was a well-deserved reward for their efforts.
Meanwhile, it’s not the best start for Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea, who will need to regroup quickly at half-time if they hope to get back into the game.
Watch the incredible volley below:
PICK THAT OUT, MATHEUS NUNES! ??
The 24-year-old's first Wolves goal is out of this world – and stuns Frank Lampard's Chelsea! ?
Stream #PLGoalRush LIVE, or on demand after, here ?
— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) April 8, 2023
???? | ?????? 1-0 ??????? (?????)pic.twitter.com/Du9tdd8NyC
— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) April 8, 2023
[courtesy Bein Sports]
??? The Timing
??? The Technique
??? The Precision
Matheus Nunes gets Wolves up and running with a sensational strike! ?#WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/1TWO1SFoUN
— SuperSport Football ?? (@SSFootball) April 8, 2023