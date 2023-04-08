Video: Matheus Nunes with a thumping volley to give Wolves the lead vs Chelsea

Wolves have made a strong start against Chelsea, taking the lead with an incredible volley from Matheus Nunes.

The Portuguese midfielder scored his first goal for the club, smashing a volley into the far side of the net after a cross was headed away towards him.

The hosts have been dominant in the game so far, and Nunes’ incredible strike was a well-deserved reward for their efforts.

Meanwhile, it’s not the best start for Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea, who will need to regroup quickly at half-time if they hope to get back into the game.

Watch the incredible volley below:

PICK THAT OUT, MATHEUS NUNES! ?? The 24-year-old's first Wolves goal is out of this world – and stuns Frank Lampard's Chelsea! ? Stream #PLGoalRush LIVE, or on demand after, here ? https://t.co/otj7WlGm6Y#OptusSport #PL pic.twitter.com/pkjfqhgLV2 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) April 8, 2023

[courtesy Bein Sports]