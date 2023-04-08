Video: Stunning finish from Isak completes Newcastle turnaround at Brentford

It was a goal worthy of winning any game but whether Alexander Isak’s fine strike for Newcastle does just that will be seen in due course.

The Magpies had trailed at the break to Brentford thanks to Ivan Toney’s penalty, but had got themselves back on level terms when Joelinton bamboozled his way into the box and finished from a tight angle.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Roberto De Zerbi and Cristian Stellini were involved in a heated confrontation before kick-off Video: Joelinton’s finish from a tight angle brings Newcastle United level at Brentford Newcastle keen on landing Prem midfielder but Howe likely won’t start him next season

With the pendulum swinging the way of Eddie Howe’s side, it appeared to be just a matter of time before another goal arrived, and what a goal it was, Isak sweeping the ball home from the edge of the box.

Goal – ISAK Brentford 1-2 Newcastle pic.twitter.com/USFPrZxeuz — FPL Station (@FPLStation) April 8, 2023

The Toon Army goes wild as Alexander Isak scores! Newcastle have stormed back to take the lead over Brentford!

?: @peacock | #BRENEW pic.twitter.com/AoRDsygM68 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 8, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports, NBC Sports Soccer and fuboTV