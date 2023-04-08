Video: Stunning finish from Isak completes Newcastle turnaround at Brentford

It was a goal worthy of winning any game but whether Alexander Isak’s fine strike for Newcastle does just that will be seen in due course.

The Magpies had trailed at the break to Brentford thanks to Ivan Toney’s penalty, but had got themselves back on level terms when Joelinton bamboozled his way into the box and finished from a tight angle.

With the pendulum swinging the way of Eddie Howe’s side, it appeared to be just a matter of time before another goal arrived, and what a goal it was, Isak sweeping the ball home from the edge of the box.

