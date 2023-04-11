Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has had a difficult time at the German club, and he has struggled to hold on to a regular starting spot this season.

The talented young defensive midfielder has started just once in the Bundesliga and twice in the Champions League for Bayern Munich so far, and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season. He adds that Gravenberch is likely to get more game time at the North London club next season.

Arsenal could certainly use a player like him alongside Thomas Partey, and he could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition.

Gravenberch was regarded as a world-class talent when he joined Bayern Munich. His development has stalled due to the lack of playing time. A move to Arsenal could help him get his career back on track.

Mikel Arteta has helped players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli develop with regular playing time at Arsenal and the two players have been exceptional in their title push so far this season. Arteta could have a similar influence on the career of Gravenberch.

The talented youngster can operate as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder, and he will add some much-needed defensive cover, composure and control to the Arsenal midfield.

The German club paid €25 million for the talented youngster and they will be looking to recoup most of it if Arsenal comes calling in the summer.