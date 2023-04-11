Yassine Bounou is on the radar of Leeds United with the English side unsure over the future of current goalie Illan Meslier.

As TeamTalk say that Meslier remains an in-demand No.1, Sport Witness in Spain are saying that Sevilla’s Bounou could be the man to replace the young Frenchman at Elland Road.

Meslier recently spoke on a possible exit from Leeds but hinted at the fact that it also could be too early for those sorts of conversations.

“It would be a mistake to project oneself so far. There are many steps before that: a continuation to be sought with Leeds, the Euro Espoirs [U21 championship] in June,” Meslier said to Ouest France.

“To succeed in all of this, I have to be good. Because no one will come looking for me if I am not. And if I am asked, I will take the time to think about my future with a clear head.”

Bounou has made 134 appearances for Sevilla and put on a very impressive display for his nation at the Qatar World Cup back in the winter, but the past couple of league games with Sevilla have seen him benched for Marko Dmitrovic.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t take away any of his quality, the 32-year old featuring 31 times in European competitions throughout his career while he also has 52 caps for Morocco.

Bounou’s deal with Sevilla expires in 2024, so the club may feel like this summer is the best time to offload him while they can still get a fee for him.