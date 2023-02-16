Tottenham planning to submit €20m bid for West Ham target

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

The 31-year-old was outstanding for Morocco during the World Cup in Qatar and he has been quite impressive in the Spanish league for Sevilla as well.

Tottenham will have to find a quality replacement for club legend Hugo Lloris who has regressed considerably over the past year.

Bounou could prove to be a quality acquisition for the London club and Tottenham a reportedly planning to launch an offer of around €20 million for him. It will be interesting to see if Sevilla are prepared to accept the offer and sanction the departure of the goalkeeper at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, a report from Fichajes adds that West Ham United are keen on signing the player as well.

Tottenham are certainly a more attractive option compared to West Ham and Bounou is likely to be tempted to join Antonio Conte’s side.

The Hammers are currently fighting for a place in the Premier League next season whereas Tottenham are pushing for Champions League qualification.

A player of Bounou’s quality will want to test himself at the highest level and therefore moving to West Ham seems unlikely right now.

The 31-year-old is certainly one of the best goalkeepers around Europe right now and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for both Tottenham and West ham.

If the Londoners managed to sign him for €20m at the end of the season, it could prove to be a major bargain.

The 31-year-old is at the peak of his career right now and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.