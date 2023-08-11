Real Madrid have identified replacement for injured Thibaut Courtois with personal terms agreed

Real Marid have identified Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou as their replacement for the injured Thibaut Courtois after the Belgian goalkeeper tore his ACL in training this week.

Courtois will have to undergo surgery in the coming days to repair the damage, Madrid announced on Thursday. ESPN report that the 31-year-old will be out for six to seven months and will enter the market for a replacement.

The report states that David de Gea and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa have been sounded out but it is Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou that is seen as the best fit for manager Carlo Ancelotti.

According to SPORTS ZONE, personal terms have already been agreed between the La Liga giants and the Morocco international.

Agreement in principle FOUND between Yassine Bounou and Real Madrid on personal terms. Sevilla want €20m for the goalkeeper.

Sevilla want €20m to make the deal happen and it seems to be in the hands of Real Madrid to progress the move forward. Bounou is a great short-term replacement for Courtois and has proven his quality time and time again at Sevilla.

The 32-year-old will see this as an opportunity to impress the bosses in Madrid and will hope to do more than enough to remain as the starter for the season.