Dusan Vlahovic is on the shortlists of Arsenal and Real Madrid with Juventus seemingly ready to sell their striker this summer.

This is according to CalcioMercatoweb, who say that Vlahovic could be on his way this summer with the club needing to raise funds.

Juventus are 7th in Serie A, eight points off the Champions League places, the club still reeling from their 15-point deduction that they were handed in January following allegations of false accounting.

As a result, the club may have to find an influx of funds via a different means than Champions League qualification, and that could mean selling players – Vlahovic a potential victim of that decision.

CMW have also included Bayern Munich as a possible landing spot for the Serbian, with the club’s only recognised number nine being Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, whose contract expires in 2024.

Arsenal and Real are the primary locations mentioned by the outlet though, with the Gunners looking to strengthen their already impressive striking department of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah and with Champions League football looking a certainty for next season, they are likely to become an attractive prospect for many of their targets this summer.

The Spanish giants meanwhile, are seemingly preparing for the future after Karim Benzema, who turns 36 at the end of the year. However, the Frenchman shows no sign of slowing down, scoring 25 goals in all competitions this season, including two hattricks in successive games against Real Valladolid and Barcelona last week.

Where could Vlahovic end up? A powerful, fast striker, he’d be a great fit for lots of teams, so it will be interesting to see who lands his signature this summer if Juventus agree to a sale.