Arsenal target set to sign new contract with rising Premier League club

Aston Villa are in tremendous form at present under the leadership of Unai Emery and that coincides with the brilliant goalscoring run Ollie Watkins is currently on.

The English striker has scored in nine of Villa’s last 11 league matches and it has taken his tally up to 12 for the season. The Birmingham club are on the rise and now sit in sixth position in the league table – a long way from where they started the season off.

The good news for Aston Villa fans is that Watkins is happy at Villa Park and Emery sees him as a key player in his squad. According to Football Insider, the 27-year-old is set to sign a new contract with the Premier League club and this will come as a blow to his suitors.

The report states that talks are progressing well over a new deal and all parties are happy with the direction of discussions. The 27-year-old will likely get a rise on his current deal as the striker currently earns a reported wage of £75,000-a-week at the Midlands club.

One club that is interested in Watkins are Premier League leaders Arsenal, reports football.london. The Gunners have been chasing the English star for some time now as Edu admires him as an attacking option.

Watkins is said to be an Arsenal fan and that adds fuel to the speculation. However, Arteta has a lot of options up front at present and it would be a better move for the striker to stay at Villa Park where he will play every week.