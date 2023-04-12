Matheus Nunes has fallen down the pecking order in priority for Liverpool’s recruitment team, Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed in his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

This follows the Reds’ decision to pull out of the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, citing financial concerns.

“Mason Mount has been on the list for a long time; Matheus Nunes is not that close at this stage but just one of the options, I’m told not in the top positions of Liverpool’s priorities,” the Guardian reporter wrote.

It’s fair to say the aforementioned call has hardly gone down well amongst the Anfield faithful – a far from surprising reaction given the lengthy nature of the club’s pursuit (at the cost of midfield alternatives) and the sudden nature of the realisation of how costly the transfer would be.

Regardless, it has to be pointed out that Mason Mount, among other additions, would be a sound option for a Liverpool midfield in dire need of fresh legs.

Appearing to be a far from injury prone option in the middle of the park too, the Englishman would tick two major boxes for Jurgen Klopp were Liverpool to meet Chelsea’s demands in the summer window.

Whilst the subsequent cooling of interest in Wolves’ Matheus Nunes may also invite some concern over what shape the Merseysiders’ transfer policy will take at the end of the season, it suggests a much-needed finetuning in light of the decision to avoid Bellingham.

Without the highly talented prodigy, the pressure is on Jurgen Klopp’s men to produce a few miracles in the market to get the squad challenging for top honours again next term.