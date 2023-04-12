Jurgen Klopp could still land €90m midfield target he wanted last summer

Liverpool could make a surprise move for Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni having missed out on the midfielder last summer to the La Liga giants.

Los Blancos beat the Reds to the €80m signing of the French international and it is a scenario that has left Jurgen Klopp’s team struggling in midfield all season long.

The Merseyside club will not be getting Jude Bellingham this summer either and now a report states that a move for Tchouameni could be back on.

According to Todofichajes, Klopp still wants Tchouameni and have been given hope of a move as the midfielder is not fully happy in Madrid.

Tchouameni has mostly been a starter for Real Madrid this season, but the report states that Carlo Ancelotti does not fully trust the French star as much as Modric and Kroos.

These doubts, along with those of the player, have given the rumours to Liverpool life and if the player wants to leave, it will be accepted states the report.

An offer of €90m could see it happen but with Tchouameni being such a big star in European football it would be hard to see the La Liga giants letting him go.