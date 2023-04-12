Aurelien Tchouameni is said to be wanted by Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool after they pulled out of the race for Jude Bellingham.

Klopp was interested in Tchouameni before he went to Real Madrid according to The Mirror, and with a move for Bellingham now seemingly out of the question, Liverpool may target the Los Blancos Frenchman again.

Tchouameni joined Madrid from Monaco in July for £85million and has made 35 appearances for the club this season, so it would certainly take a lot for Liverpool to bring him to Anfield after spending just one season in Spain.

The Mirror also state that Liverpool are keeping tabs on Moises Caicedo, while Declan Rice is a wildcard option for the club.

Either way, the club will likely need more than one midfielder to come in in the summer with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlad-Chamberlain leaving the club at the end of the season, so it’ll be very interesting to see who Klopp decides to bring in.