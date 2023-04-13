Fabrizio Romano has exclusively confirmed Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim’s intentions to continue staking a claim for ownership of Manchester United despite the Glazers initiating a third round of bidding.

It’s not a decision that appeals to all, however, with Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus pulling out of the running and labelling the process ‘a farce’ on Twitter.

Jim Ratcliffe, sheik Jassim and myself all were ready to negotiate a deal to buy United. Instead Glazers chose to start a new round. I will not participate in a farce set up to maximize the profit for the sellers at the expense of Manchester United. — Thomas Zilliacus (@TZilliacus) April 12, 2023

“Frustration is normal in the sense that all parties hoped for things to be done earlier rather than add another round of bidding; but it’s also an important process for a top club sale so it takes time,” the Guardian reporter wrote for CaughtOffside. “Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim remain interested in buying Man United; let’s see the next steps.”

With the summer window quickly approaching, of course, few could blame the Old Trafford faithful for keeping a nervous eye on the calendar ahead of what they hope will be a heavy summer of spending.

Sitting fourth in the table, behind Newcastle United only on goal difference, it’s far too soon to suggest that the United of old “is back”, though there will no doubt be a keenness on the part of management to capitalise on improvements on the pitch.

Addressing the clear over-reliance on in-form striker Marcus Rashford must be considered an absolute priority in the upcoming window for the Red Devils, especially whilst major prior transfers in Jadon Sancho and Antony remain frustratingly inconsistent.

Only time will tell whether the club gets the backing it needs ahead of a 2023/24 campaign in which they’ll hope to further close the gap to city rivals Manchester City.