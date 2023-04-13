Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Harvey Barnes from Leicester City at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder is on the radar of Premier League club Newcastle United as well, and it remains to be seen whether the north London giants can secure his services.

A report from Football Insider claims that Tottenham are long-term admirers of the midfielder. Barnes has a contract with Leicester City until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether the Foxes are prepared to cash in on him this summer.

A transfer to Tottenham would be a step up in the midfielder’s career, and he could be attracted to the idea of playing for the Londoners. Tottenham are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and they will be an attractive destination for players if they manage to finish in the top four.

Barnes has been a reliable performer in the Premier League for a number of seasons and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham.

The north London club needs to add more creativity and goals to their midfield, and the 25-year-old certainly fits the profile. Barnes has 10 goals in the Premier League this season, and he is versatile enough to operate as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger.

Tottenham have quality midfielders at their disposal but they are lacking in craft and goals from the central areas. Barnes could certainly solve the problem and add some much-needed quality to the side going forward.

Furthermore, Barnes is well-settled in the Premier League, and he is likely to make an immediate impact at Tottenham next season. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals and secure the 25-year-old’s services in the coming months.