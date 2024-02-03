Harvey Barnes nets 4-4 equaliser vs. Luton in first game back from injury

Harvey Barnes is back and back with a bang!

The former Leicester City winger, who joined Newcastle last summer, has been a standout performer whenever he has played — the problem has been that he hasn’t featured much due to injury though.

Missing a total of 27 games, across all competitions, after injuring his foot last year, the 26-year-old has been forced to sit, for much of the season, on the sidelines.

However, making his long-awaited return for today’s Premier League clash against Rob Edwards’ Hatters at St. James’ Park, Barnes was introduced as a second-half substitute by Eddie Howe.

And although expecting the winger to make an impact, even his manager appeared stunned when the former Fox scored the eighth goal of the game after just 10 minutes of being on the pitch and dragged his side level at 4-4.

Barnes’ equaliser came following a brace from Sean Longstaff and a goal from Kieran Trippier.

Gabriel Osho, Ross Barkley, Clinton Morris and Elijah Adebayo were the goalscorers for Luton.