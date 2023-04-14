Regardless of how the 2022/23 season ends up for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United, it would be remiss of both not to consider the possibilities when it comes to landing talent that could, arguably, make the squad better in 2023/24.

For the remainder of the current campaign, the Magpies are in the driving seat when it comes to Champions League qualification, and with Man United’s first-team stars dropping like flies, Newcastle could well take advantage in points terms – both are currently locked on 56 points with nine games to play.

If they’re able to secure a spot in next season’s edition of the premier European competition, it should open up the doors for a better standard of player to arrive and move Newcastle to the next level.

Yes, there will undoubtedly be casualties along the way, but if the club want to progress and earn their place at football’s top table, that’s a sacrifice that has to be made.

One player who could well be playing in the black and white stripes rather than Blaugrana next season is Barcelona’s Ansu Fati.

According to Give Me Sport, Newcastle are considering the possibility of loaning the player who hasn’t had the best of campaigns in La Liga this term.

His release clause is a reported £846m, however, the likelihood is if Barca are willing to loan the player out in the first instance, they’d expect significantly less in order to bring some money into the club and help cover debt.