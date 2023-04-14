Three Premier League teams eyeing Dutch midfield starlet

Midfielder Xavi Simons has the potential to leave PSV this summer and is on the radars of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

This is according to Fichajes, who say that the interest in Simons is “crazy” from the Premier League trio who are all very hot on the Dutch midfielder.

Simons joined PSV from Paris Saint Germain in June last year, and has scored 17 goals in 49 appearances with 14 of those coming in the league, where he is joint-top scorer.

The 19-year old has the ability to play anywhere across the midfield, with most of his games this season being played at attacking midfield, versatility being key to many teams in this day and age.

Simons could be a great back-up option to Martin Odegaard at Arsenal, while the potential Chelsea have of losing Mason Mount and/or Conor Gallagher this summer may allow the PSV youngster to come in and fill the void left by the England pair.

As for Liverpool, they are set for a big midfield rebuild this summer with the likes of Mount and Matheus Nunes also linked with them so Simons could be a great young option for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Whoever gets their hands on the 19-year old this summer or after next season will be onto a winner, no doubt about it.