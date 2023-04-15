Chelsea to make one last move in order to keep 24-year-old at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are expected to make a final push to convince Mason Mount to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge otherwise the midfielder is set to leave the club this summer with clubs such as Liverpool interested.

That is according to ESPN, who reports that talks had stalled over a new deal back in February and in the time since no progress has been made, giving rise to rumours of a move away from the West London club this summer.

Mount is said to want a wage similar to that of Reece James, who has a £250,000-a-week deal at Stamford Bridge.

According to the report, Chelsea are yet to reach that figure in negotiations but the England star’s future hangs in the balance as the Blues make one last attempt to keep him at the club.

With Mount’s future at Chelsea up in the air, clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been monitoring the midfielder’s situation.

The Merseyside club, most of all, are in desperate need of players for their midfield and it is likely a move Mount is open to.

The Reds pulled out of the race for Jude Bellingham this week and therefore, will have money to spread across a number of players.