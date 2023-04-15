Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in recent months, but the Reds have now moved on from the England international and they are focusing on other targets.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool have now made Alexis Mac Allister the top target after being priced out of a move for Bellingham.

The 24-year-old Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League and he has been a key player for his country as well. Mac Allister was a regular starter for Argentina as they lifted the World Cup trophy in 2022.

The technically gifted central midfielder would be a quality acquisition for Liverpool and he could be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing football.

The 24-year-old will add technical ability, control and creativity in the middle of the park. His relentless work ethic will be an invaluable addition as well.

It remains to be seen whether Brighton are prepared to sell their star midfielder at the end of the season.

The report from Football Insider claims that Klopp is a huge admirer of the midfielder and is looking to get the deal across the line at the end of the season.

The midfielder’s father has recently admitted that Mac Allister is likely to play for another club next season and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a reasonable fee with Brighton.