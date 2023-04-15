Liverpool keen on talented French attacker with 11 goal contributions

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Olympique Lyon, winger, Bradley Barcola.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old winger who has caught the attention of a number of clubs with his performances this season.

The 20-year-old has seven goals and four assists to his name across all competitions, and he could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for Liverpool.

The Reds need to add more depth to their attack and Barcola will add flair and goals to the side.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah are the only reliable wingers at the club right now and Jurgen Klopp should look to bring in more specialist wide players. Klopp has had to field makeshift wingers at times this season and the signing of Barcola will give him more options to work with.

The 20-year-old Frenchman certainly fits the profile and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool come forward with an offer for him in the summer.

Many European clubs are tracking OL talented winger Bradley Barcola, born in 2002. Understand Liverpool are among teams monitoring his development with their scouts but the race is open. ??? #LFC Barcola has 7 goals and 4 assist with OL first team this season. pic.twitter.com/8CGZqYjZg2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2023

The 20-year-old has a contract with Lyon until the summer of 2026 and he could cost a premium at the end of the season.

Furthermore, the talented young winger can play anywhere across the front three, and his versatility will be an added bonus for Klopp and Liverpool.

The opportunity to play for a big club in the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for the young winger, and he is likely to be tempted if Liverpool submit a concrete proposal for him.