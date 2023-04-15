“So appreciated here” – Pep Guardiola speaks highly of Man City outcast

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking highly of Man City outcast Joao Cancelo ahead of his return in the summer.

The full-back was one of Man City’s most important players last season but grew out of favour at the start of the current campaign.

That saw the Portugal international shipped to Bayern Munich in January on loan and ahead of his return in the summer, Guardiola has been speaking highly of the defender.

The City manager has said via Fabrizio Romano: “Cancelo has always been so appreciated here. We can’t forget what he did here. He has been, and maybe will be, but has been such an important player for us.”

No final decision yet from Bayern but in any case, €70m buy option clause will not be triggered.

Cancelo has not held down a starting spot at Bayern Munich either and the Bavarian club are yet to decide whether to keep him or not, either way, the €70m buy option clause will not be triggered states Romano.

They will be many clubs interested in the full-back should he leave City as he is one of the best in the world on his day.

It is unknown whether the Portuguese star can get back into Guardiola’s good books, but having been outcasted to Bayern, it is hard to see him returning to the Etihad next season – especially after being booed by City fans on Tuesday.