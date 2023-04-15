Video: Arsenal target shows top-class ability with assist against Newcastle

Aston Villa have taken the lead in their clash with Newcastle through Jacob Ramsey but the assist from Arsenal target Ollie Watkins made it. 

The English striker is in serious form at present and showed his confidence with his assist for Aston Villa’s opener. The 27-year-old displayed great awareness to knock the ball down from a cross into Ramsey’s path when a lot of strikers might have gone for goal or not executed the knockdown.

It is no surprise Arsenal are interested in the Villa forward as they look for suitable competition for Gabriel Jesus. The Englishman is said to be admired by Mikel Arteta and it remains to be seen if the Gunners make a move in the summer.

