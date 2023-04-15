Video: More sloppy defending from Tottenham as Solanke makes it 2-1

AFC Bournemouth Tottenham FC
Bournemouth have come out in the second half and taken the lead within 6 minutes after more sloppy defending from Tottenham.

It was Pedro Porro’s poor header which began the attack and once Solanke passed the ball to Tavernier, he was twisted and turned Davinson Sanchez forcing an error off him as his attempted clearance fell straight to Solanke who chipped the ball in the back of the net brilliantly.

Watch the goal:

 

