Manchester City’s Erling Haaland just can’t stop scoring this season, and he was at it again with a quick fire double against Leicester City, to ease the hosts away from the Foxes with more than a half of football still to be played.

John Stones had already given Pep Guardiola’s side the lead before the Norwegian doubled it from the spot.

More Stories / Latest News Video: John Stones with one of the goals of the day to give Man City the lead West Ham are set to take an enormous loss on 29-year-old flop Video: Dango Ouattara scores in the 95th minute as Bournemouth beat Spurs in a 5 goal thriller

Shortly after he was played into space and as on so many other occasions this season, he was calmness personified to slot home.

His second also gave him 32 goals, seeing him equal the Premier League record for goals in a 38-game season.

?? 32 goals ?? Erling Haaland has equalled the Premier League record for goals in a 38-game season ? pic.twitter.com/meMKi6N4nq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2023

31 GOALS SO FAR IN THE PL THIS SEASON FOR HAALAND! ? pic.twitter.com/ipXRj4uSOc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 15, 2023

Erling Haaland buries it from the spot for this 31st of the season! He's one away from tying Mo Salah's 38-match record and three from tying the overall Premier League record.

?: @NBC & @Peacock | #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/t60bZO6Unf — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 15, 2023

HAALAND IS UNSTOPPABLE ?? pic.twitter.com/IiXWRABI13 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 15, 2023

Erling Haaland has tied Mo Salah's 38-match record for goals in a Premier League season! ?: @NBC & @Peacock | #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/uzKCXZMSJC — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 15, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer