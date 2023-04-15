Video: Quick fire Haaland double sees Man City go 3-0 up against Leicester

Manchester City
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland just can’t stop scoring this season, and he was at it again with a quick fire double against Leicester City, to ease the hosts away from the Foxes with more than a half of football still to be played.

John Stones had already given Pep Guardiola’s side the lead before the Norwegian doubled it from the spot.

Shortly after he was played into space and as on so many other occasions this season, he was calmness personified to slot home.

His second also gave him 32 goals, seeing him equal the Premier League record for goals in a 38-game season.

