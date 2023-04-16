Everton slap huge price tag on highly-rated midfielder

Everton will demand at least £60m for midfielder Amadou Onana should the Belgian be sold in the summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Toffees are confident of making £30m profit on the industrious midfielder after signing him less than 12 months ago for £33m (Sky Sports).

Should Everton find themselves relegated to the Championship, Onana, 21, is almost certain to leave Goodison Park at the end of the season.

And although the Toffees have endured a tough campaign, Onana has been a rare positive after putting in several fine individual performances.

Despite only joining from French side Lille last summer, it is expected that the Toffees will soon sell the talented 21-year-old as a way to help alleviate the club’s financial problems which currently see them under investigation by the Premier League.

Former winger Richarlison is still the Merseyside outfit’s record sale. The 25-year-old joined Tottenham Hotspur last summer in a deal worth £60m (Sky Sports) but Onana’s potential departure this year could eclipse that of the Brazilian.