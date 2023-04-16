Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Bayern striker pursuit as 25-goal hitman’s situation clarified

Bayern Munich are yet to begin any kind of ‘concrete negotiations’ for a new striker ahead of the summer window.

Certainly as far as Victor Osimhen is concerned, the Napoli striker’s situation won’t be confirmed until the end of the campaign, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“Bayern are just exploring the strikers’ market, it’s not time for concrete negotiations yet,” the Guardian journalist exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest Daily Briefing.

“Victor Osimhen’s situation will be clarified at the end of the season, not now for sure.

“They don’t even know how much money is needed for Osimhen as there’s no clear price tag from Napoli yet, so it’s too early now.”

The Nigerian has been in scintillating form for the Italian outfit this term, hitting the back of the net on 25 different occasions within 30 appearances (across all competitions) – not to mention a further five assists.

As such, it’s far from surprising to see and hear the amount of interest coming from top European clubs, certainly not least of all Thomas Tuchel’s side in light of their clear need for a top centre-forward following Robert Lewandowski’s departure.

Choupo-Moting has amassed a respectable 14 goals from 24 games as the club’s top scorer (across all competitions) this season – but it’s certainly a far cry from the Polish international’s 50 in 46 games in 2021/22.

At 24 years of age, Osimhen would fill that gap neatly for the Bavarians for the forseeable future, though with a contract not set to expire until 2025 – he won’t come cheaply.