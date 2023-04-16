Video: Antony’s priceless change of expression when Harry Maguire came up to him for celebrations

A clip of Antony’s priceless reaction upon seeing Maguire come up to him has went viral on the internet.

The Brazilian was involved in both of Manchester United’s goals against Nottingham Forest as they won the game 2-0 . He scored the first goal and assisted Dalot with a brilliant pass for the second.

The clip shows Dalot celebrating with Antony who is all smiles but the smile quickly disappears as Maguire approaches him. He gave the Englishman a friendly slap on the face and walked away.

The clip has gone viral with Manchester United fans among other finding the reaction of the Brazilian hilarious with suggestions that Maguire is simply not rated by him.

Antony is all of us when we see Maguire in the starting eleven pic.twitter.com/deD5hJ9cs6 — The Worried One (@okbirchy) April 16, 2023

Maguire could have easily conceded a penalty for his team early in the game when he handled the ball inside his own box. But the VAR looked at it and decided not to punish United much to Nottingham Forest’s frustration.